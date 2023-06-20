KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the high temperatures for the week being in the high 80s and 90s, it’s important to talk about heat safety.

When temps reach this high it’s crucial to know the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Here are some of the symptoms of heat stroke:

Body temperature of 103 degrees or more

Skin is hot and red

Headache, dizziness and confusion

Nausea and/or vomiting

Cramps

It is important to be near shade or a cooler area to escape the intense heat.

Another thing to keep an eye out for is heat exhaustion, which has similar symptoms.

If you are working in the heat, area Doctor Gautam Desai shared these helpful tips and more on FOX4:

Limit activity

Take time for your body to adjust to the heat

Drink lots of water

Don’t drink to quickly

Watch his entire interview for more helpful tips about managing the heat in the video player at the top of the page.