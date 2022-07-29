KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular chain is jumping in to help encourage people to donate blood with a sweet deal.

Dunkin’ Donuts of Kansas City is teaming up with the American Red Cross to thank hundreds of people who decide to donate blood or platelets.

Anyone who donates during August will receive a voucher for a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free classic Dunkin’ donut.

Vouchers are available while supplies last.

The American Red Cross said donations had already declined, but then summer started and they dropped even more.

Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,200 blood and nearly 3,000 platelet donations each day to support patients at approximately 2,500 hospitals across the country.

Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

