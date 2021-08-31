Blood supply down to 2 days in Kansas City; Community Blood Center calls for donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blood donors are urgently needed in the Kansas City metro.

Supplies are so low that the Community Blood Center has declared a blood emergency, saying that they currently have less than a two day supply of blood.

The region has been experiencing a chronic blood shortage since the beginning of the pandemic, but the need for donors hasn’t slowed, according to Chelsey Smith, Outreach and Communications Coordinator with the Community Blood Center.

“There’s still trauma patients coming in. There are still laboring mothers and newborn babies that need blood products, so we’re doing our due diligence to make sure that they have those when they need them.”

Cynthia Florez decided to answer the call and donate blood.

“I used to work at St. Luke’s Hospital. I thought of them,” she said. “Nurses and doctors trying to treat the patients and they run out of blood and they can’t give it to the patient and the patient suffers.”

In addition to blood donations, plasma and platelet donations are also needed.

You can learn more and sign up to donate here.