OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Mental health concerns among children have reached a crisis level nationally, according to experts.

That’s why one Kansas City hospital now provides behavioral health care at local pediatric clinics.

Mental health practitioners from Children’s Mercy Hospital are now embedded in two pediatric practices. A third one will be established in early 2024.

Leaders at the hospital cite research that says 30-40% of pediatric visits are tied to mental health care issues.

“As much emphasis as we put on it, we’re still playing catchup,” said Sean Haley, a behavior health specialist with Children’s Mercy.

Haley is employed by the hospital, but his office is inside an Overland Park pediatrics office. As doctors assess patients with a series of questions, they also scan for mental health concerns. That’s why Haley’s services are on hand.

“Depression and anxiety have definitely been on the rise, as well as those interpersonal, interfamily and things that come along with that,” Haley told FOX4. “You see topics of suicide.”

“If kids don’t have their mental health needs met, they can’t be effective at school, they can’t be effective members of our communities. Getting those needs addressed allows them to be their best selves,” said Carrie Spain, Children’s Mercy Hospital’s senior director of integrated community care.