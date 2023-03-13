LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Community Blood Center says it is facing an emergency blood shortage as fewer donors are rolling up their sleeves to give blood.

The need for blood in the Kansas City metro remains high, according to the blood center.

In January, the Community Blood Center received 2,000 fewer donations than it did in January 2022.

The blood center says cold and flu season as well an a significant decline in first-time blood donors caused the lower number of donations.

Community Blood Center says now, more than ever, is the time to donate.

It takes about an hour to donate blood, and the CBC says one donation could help save multiple lives.

“Typically around this time in March and April we start to see an uptick in blood donations as people start to get back into the groove of things. Unfortunately, we’re seen a drop in donations. That’s not typical for this time of year. We’re hoping that the trend will very quickly reverse itself and we’ll see some more donors in the doors,” Chelsey Smith, Community Blood Center, said.

The Community Blood Center is hosting a blood drive Monday afternoon at the Lee’s Summit Maintenance Facility. The building is located at 1971 Southeast Hamblen Road. The drive is open until 4 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the Lee’s Summit blood drive, it’s easy to make an appointment online through the Community Blood Center.