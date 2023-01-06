KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Community Blood Center hopes a new push will help remind people to make appointments and donate blood.

The blood center launched #GiveLifeKC to raise awareness about the current blood shortage in the metro.

The Community Blood Center and Red Cross have struggled to keep hospitals supplied with enough blood for the past three years. The shortage started because of the shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blood drives were canceled and donors stopped making donations because everyone was told to stay home.

The Community Blood Center says it is struggling to get people to return to make regular donations. It also points to studies that while 60% of the public can donate blood, only 3% actually do.

It’s easy to make an online appointment to donate blood at a location near you by going to Savealifenow.org.