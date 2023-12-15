KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A cooling system leak could have led to water problems at the University of Kansas Medical Center this week.

The university closed several medical center buildings at its Kansas City, Kansas, campus on Thursday. Leaders sent an alert out to students and staff saying to not drink or use the water for any purpose.

The University of Kansas Health System said Thursday the issue is only impacting the medical center side; patient care on the hospital side is not impacted.

On Friday, a KU Health System spokesperson said a few outpatient clinics like radiation therapy are also impacted by the problem, but patient care is continuing as normal.

The health system is giving employees and patients bottled water if needed, and crews have set up hand-washing stations.

KU Medical Center said Friday it learned there were low levels of molybdenum, a trace element that is naturally present in food and available as a dietary supplement, in the water.

Officials said molybdenum is used to treat the water in the cooling system, separate from potable water and waste.

KU leaders are investigating whether the molybdenum might have entered the medical center’s potable water through a leak.

The medical center has stopped using water in affected buildings and sent students and staff off campus, it said.

KU Medical Center leaders said they have hired outside consultants to investigate the situation, including collecting water samples Thursday and more testing Friday. They expect to have more information Friday from county and state health officials on next steps.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as we learn more.