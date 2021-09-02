COVID vaccine and mammograms: Here’s what you need to know

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis now has the second-highest rate in the U.S. for late-stage breast cancer.

Doctors say fewer women are getting mammograms right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But many are waiting until it is too late.

Doctors at Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis say they’ve seen a drop in the number of women coming in for their regular mammograms.

Dr. Debbie Bennett said there is a lot of misinformation out there about the vaccine and its effect on a mammogram.

When you get the COVID-19 vaccine, wait 4-6 weeks to get a mammogram. Bennett says it can cause some of the lymph nodes in your arm to look large and can be visible on a mammogram.

On rare occasions, it can mimic cancer.