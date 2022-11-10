KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Continued increases in flu and RSV cases among children prompted a Catholic school in Kansas City, Kan., to close for the rest of the week.

Children’s Mercy Hospital says it already is treating more kids with influenza or RSV than it’s ever seen in the years before the Covid-19 pandemic.

And there’s no sign that these illnesses have peaked yet.

Yesterday, Christ the King Catholic school in KCK closed for the remainder of the week because a growing number of students and staff have been diagnosed with the flu or RSV.

The school says it will use the five day break to disinfect the building.

Doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital are urging parents of kids 6 months and older to get flu shots for their children, and encourage them to wash their hands frequently.

“I’m not surprised that there’s a school already closing,” Dr. Jennifer Watts, chief emergency management medical officer at the hospital, said. “It would not surprise me if a few more have to close as we continue to push through this surge right now.”

The hospital says its urgent care and emergency rooms have very long wait times this week but doctors are working to see the sickest of the sick as soon as possible.

The surge in illnesses is coming at a time when hospitals across the nation are struggling with a staff shortage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Watts says for the first time in a long time, Children’s Mercy is seeing demand for care far outweigh the hospital’s capacity to treat sick children.

