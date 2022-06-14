KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number of opioid-related deaths in America is reaching all-time highs.

Doctors at a Kansas City hospital said trying non-addictive pain management techniques before turning to prescription pain pills is the answer to decrease the number of overdoses.

Doctors at Saint Luke’s Health System said fentanyl is the primary medicine of concern when it comes to pain pill addiction, but other drugs are still a problem.

Doctor Jeffrey Foster said alternative pain management solutions are something he often recommends because they’re effective and lead to fewer long-term issues.

“We specialize in offering treatments like injections, procedures, even minimally invasive options to correct underlying problems,” Foster said.

Public health leaders in Missouri said drug overdoses are the leading cause of death among adults aged 18 to 44 in the state.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services launched an interactive dashboard last month to help track the issue.

The website shows data regarding deadly and non deadly overdoses. It shows where each overdose happened in the state as well as the demographic makeup.

Leaders used the data to determine overdose deaths increased nearly seven times between 2015 and 2020.

