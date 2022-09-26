KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Community Blood Center is hoping the popularity of the Kansas City Chiefs will help boost the blood supply in the metro.

Anyone who schedules an appointment and donates blood, platelets, or plasma through September 30 will be entered into a drawing to win tickets to an upcoming Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Appointments can be easily scheduled online.

The Community Blood Center said there simply isn’t enough blood available in the Kansas City metro right now. It likes to have a week’s supply on hand, but says right now the supply is much lower than that.

Donors with type O, Rh negative, and those who donate platelets are in especially high need right now.

You can also join the Community Blood Center’s Save a Life Advantage Program. Earn points each time you donate and redeem points for gifts or gift cards.

Donating blood takes about an hour and helps save the lives of countless people.

