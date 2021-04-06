Drone follows delivery of equipment that will change cancer treatment at KU Health System

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Years of planning came down to a final road trip Tuesday morning.

Crews made the final leg from Topeka to the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas. They delivered the new proton therapy gantry and cyclotron. KU Health System provided the video in the above player.

The massive piece of equipment left Belgium in January. The health system said it was at sea for about five weeks before it arrived at the port of Houston, Texas, in February. It took 10 days for the convoy of semi-tractor trailers to drive it to Kansas City.

The proton therapy machine has officially arrived @KUHospital Campus. Construction on the proton therapy site began early in 2020. When completed, the multimillion-dollar facility will serve patients throughout the region and beyond, with room to expand as demand grows. pic.twitter.com/Q48LFlisY5 — KU Cancer Center (@KUcancercenter) April 6, 2021

It will take months to install the massive system at The University of Kansas Health System, but when complete it will transform cancer care.

When operational, it will deliver proton therapy to thousands of patients across the area. Right now there are only 38 proton therapy centers in the US.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android