(NEXSTAR) – National dollar store chain Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products after they were stored outside of the temperature requirements, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

The products, which include toothpaste, lip balms, deodorants, lotions, sleep aids, and more, were inadvertently shipped to some Family Dollar stores between May and mid-June after being stored improperly based on the temperature requirements listed for the items.

The FDA and Family Dollar have not yet explained what specifically happened to the items.

A full list of recalled items can be viewed on the FDA website.

No complaints or reports of illness connected to these recalled items have been received by Family Dollar.

Stores will remove and stop selling the affected products, according to the FDA notice. Only Family Dollar stores in Delaware did not receive impacted products.

If you purchased any of the over-the-counter items found on the list above at a Family Dollar store, the FDA advises returning the product to a Family Dollar store. A receipt is not necessary. Any questions can be directed to Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

If you begin to experience any problems after using one of the aforementioned items, the FDA says you should contact your physician or health care provider.

Earlier this year, an FDA inspector found more than 1,000 dead rodents at a West Memphis, Arkansas, Family Dollar warehouse. Between March and September last year, an FDA report says more than 2,300 live rodents were captured at the facility.

Over 400 stores where temporarily closed in February after the discovery. Family Dollar announced in May that it would close the Arkansas warehouse by mid-July.