FDA stresses following coronavirus vaccine schedule, but some want shortcuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The federal Food and Drug Administration says the public needs to follow the two dose schedule that has been approved, despite discussion about changing the way the coronavirus vaccine is given.

Some are suggesting reducing the number of doses or extending the time between doses, as the United Kingdom has done, so that the vaccine can get to more people faster. The FDA says there’s no solid evidence to justify any change to the two dose schedule.

Others have talked about going to half doses, or mixing and matching the different vaccines in order to quickly get more people immunized. The FDA says these options need to be evaluated in clinical trials first.

Truman Medical Center has administered up to 450 initial doses in one day. All health care providers who want it have received the vaccine, and the hospital is currently giving the first dose to other staffers.

“From the Pfizer trial, they do know after the first dose there are some vaccine efficacy,” Sayo Weihs, a clinical pharmacist for infectious diseases at the hospital, said. “But they definitely saw it, a lower percentage of vaccine efficacy compared to if they had a dose two. So if we want a full vaccine efficacy, we do need that second dose.”

For the Pfizer vaccine, the FDA says the appropriate time frame is about 21 days between the first and second dose. For the Moderna vaccine, there’s a window of about 28 days between the two shots.

Scientists say they don’t know yet how protective just a single dose is. The government fears some may believe they are fully protected when they are not, leading them to take unnecessary risks.

“I would highly recommend patients get a second dose,” Weihs said. “We want that 95 percent efficacy because that’s what protects the patients.”

The FDA said to follow the approved dosing schedule until research determines otherwise.