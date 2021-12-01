Former hospital nurse in Independence convicted of raping patient

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge found an Overland Park man guilty of raping a patient while working as a nurse at an Independence hospital.

Chukwuemeka U. Emmanuel, 37, was convicted of first-degree rape or attempted rape after a bench trial.

According to court documents, a patient at Centerpoint Hospital in Independence reported to Independence police that her nurse raped her on June 15, 2019.

The victim stated she had asked her nurse, Emmanuel, to help clean her because her catheter was leaking.

When Emmanuel entered the room, the victim said he put on rubber gloves and began to perform sexual acts, raping her and touching her, court documents say.

The next day, another nurse conducted a sexual assault kit on the victim. During the exam, the victim told the nurse that she asked Emmanuel to stop and he was not wearing protection.

Centerpoint Hospital security cameras showed Emmanuel entering the victim’s room at 12:19 a.m. and exiting 20 minutes later.

During the investigation, another nurse at Centerpoint, who said she was in a relationship with Emmanuel, told police he called her and told her he was going to Nigeria because he had been accused of rape. She believed he was in New York or Nigeria. He was later taken into police custody.

The judge will set a sentencing hearing on Jan. 27, 2022.