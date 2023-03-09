KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City school will continue to serve the community, just in a different way.

The Kansas City Public School District announced a company purchased the former Wendell Phillips School site near East 24th Street and Highland Avenue.

Urban Catalyst Inc. plans to redevelop the site into a Community Wellness campus, according to the school district.

The plan is also expected to include youth and adult STEAM programming, culinary

training classes with a café, a health care clinic, small business spaces and early learning classrooms.

The plan is expected to bring more housing options to the East 24th and Highland Avenue area, along with urban agriculture and an outdoor community gathering space.

The school district says sales agreement includes options to make sure people living in the Wendell Phillips Neighborhood will benefit from the redevelopment of the property.

Urban Catalyst Inc.’s parent company plans to break ground on a new townhome development this year that will sit adjacent to the wellness campus.