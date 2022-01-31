KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dental checkups and services are an expense many families can’t afford, especially if they don’t have dental insurance to help cover the costs.

Adventure Dental said lower-income and minority children are far less likely to have routine dental checkups, but are more likely to suffer from tooth decay and cavities.

That’s why the company said it is taking part in “National Give Kids a Smile” program this February. The program offers free dental care to underprivileged children. Appointments include dental exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, x-rays, sealants and extractions.

Parents and guardians need to make appointments for their children at one of the two locations below. Qualifying patients must be under the age of 21 and not currently covered by Medicaid or private insurance.

Kansas City, Kansas Location 3716 State Ave., Suite B Appointments available: Feb. 15-19, 2022 Call 913-723-6798 to make an appointment

Topeka Location 400 S.W. 29th St. Appointments available: Feb. 7-12, 2022 Call 785-262-8312 to make an appointment



Appointments are limited and will likely fill quickly.