KANSAS CITY, Mo, — High school students get a free pass this summer. A free gym pass, thanks to Planet Fitness.

The company said all high school students aged 14 to 19 can register for a free pass starting May 16. The passes are good at any Planet Fitness location through August 31. Teenagers interested in the freebie can sign up now for a reminder about the May 16 registration.

It’s part of the company’s High School Summer Pass, which is an effort to get teenagers moving and focus on their mental wellbeing.

Planet Fitness cites a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association that found less than 15% pf teenagers were physically active for at least 60 minutes a day during the pandemic.

The company also cited a study that almost half of teenagers say they struggled with mental health issues during the past two years, but nearly all realize physical activity made them feel better.

In addition to the free passes, Planet Fitness will also give $500 scholarships to one teenager in each state. At the end of the summer one teenager will win a $5,000 grand prize.

