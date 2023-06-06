LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Oh baby!

A Lee’s Summit hospital certainly has a big reason to celebrate.

“We love the big baby boom of Saint Luke’s East,” Melissa Burgess, Saint Luke’s East nurse, said.

Burgess is one of 16 nurses at the Lee’s Summit hospital to have a baby last year. The nurses pregnancies all overlapped according to the hospital.

They have the pictures to prove it.

Saint Luke’s East provided a picture from 2022 showing a line of nurses who were pregnant

Last year the nurses lined up an snapped a photo to remember their pregnancies.

Tuesday morning they lined up for another picture, this time with their babies. While there are 10 baby boys and six little girls, not everyone could make the picture this time.

Saint Luke’s East nurses with their babies (FOX4 Photo)

“It’s fun to have them all at different ages and see them all grow up together and we meet at parks and play,” Shannon Diffey, Saint Luke’s nurse, said.

The nurses said it’s nice to have an instant support system that includes some of their closest friends.

“We all work together, we all get to see the boys and the little girls grow up. We get together all the time and we work together, so it’s great. We’re all one big family,” Burgess said.