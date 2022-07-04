KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Royals and Community Blood Center team up everybody wins.

Anyone who donates blood at a Community Blood Center location through July 9 will have the choice of two Royals ticket vouchers or a limited edition Royals t-shirt.

The Fourth of July holiday marks a tough time every year, according to the blood center. Low donor turn-out around the holiday means the blood supply continues to drop. The CBC said the supply in Kansas City is only two to three days, which is below the recommended level.

The Community Blood Center also said one in seven hospitalizations include a blood transfusion.

Eligible donors can make an online appointment through the Community Blood Center, or by calling 877-468-6844.

Donating blood takes about an hour.

