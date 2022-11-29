KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Getting involved in Giving Tuesday is as easy as rolling up a sleeve.

The Community Blood Center says it is facing a critical blood shortage and there is an urgent need for donors.

Donating blood only takes about an hour and could help save the lives of three people.

The problem isn’t just here in Kansas City. It’s an issue that has been facing blood centers across the country since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It isn’t that folks are not donating blood,” Patsy Shipley, Vice President of Community Blood Center, said in October. “There is a small group of loyal blood donors who are representing the entire community and shouldering the burden for all.”

The Community Blood Center says older donors are also aging out, but they are not being replaced by younger donors. In 2019, the Community Blood Center had more than 20,000 first-time donors. It expects to end 2022 with about 11,000 first-time donors.

The center says it has blood drives available seven days a week, making it possible for anyone who can donate blood to do so.

To make an appointment call 877-468-6844 or visit savealifenow.org. Donating is free, and something that is simple to do, but provides a big impact on Giving Tuesday.

