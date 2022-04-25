KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community breaks ground to expand a housing option that will help even more homeless veterans in recovery.

Benilde Hall is a treatment program, located near East 22nd Street and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City. It works with the VA to provide treatment for substance abuse, mental health and homelessness at the same time, in the same location.

The organization said it’s all-encompassing program allows individuals to return to the community as responsible, employed and permanently housed members of society.

The organization’s latest project will add eight single rooms and a private bathroom to it’s new Veteran’s Wing. When compete the wing will be able to house about 40 veterans a year.

Benilde Hall also offers a transitional housing program with the goal to provide supportive housing and help homeless Veterans achieve residential stability for the long term.

Services include skill building that will help hone skills to better prepare the Veterans for a successful, independent lifestyle.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates there about nearly 40,000 homeless veterans in America.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.