Group to give away hundreds of free turkeys, but there’s a catch

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hundreds of people will be able to get a jump on their Thanksgiving grocery shopping without paying a dime.

Mercy and Truth Medical Missions plans to hand out a total of 400 free turkeys at an event Saturday, Oct. 30. The organization will also be giving away hoodies and bags of ingredients to make chili.

The only requirement is that people picking up the freebies also get a flu shot at the event.

The flu shot clinic and giveaway will take place in two locations, with 200 turkeys given away at each spot. Food boxes, sponsored by the Church of the Resurrection, will also be given away at the Shawnee location

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

721 North 31st Street

SHAWNEE

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

7405 Quivera Road (in the Westbrooke Shopping Center parking lot)

Flu shots are also available at metro health departments, clinics, pharmacies and doctors offices across the metro.