One of the busiest retail corridors in Overland Park will add another medical office concept.

HCA Midwest’s Menorah Medical Center has completed the exterior construction for its two-story, 30,000-square-foot medical plaza at 13801 Metcalf Ave. near Corbin Park. The hospital is selecting finishes and planning last touches.

Menorah is confident that the project will be complete by late summer or early fall, CEO Phil Buttell said.

Two Menorah Medical Center users will occupy the $12 million plaza:

Family Health Medical Group will take the first floor, with 24 exam rooms, a lab, procedure rooms and imaging capabilities. The organization has five board-certified family practice physicians, an advanced registered nurse practitioner and a physician’s assistant.

Town Plaza Women’s Care will occupy more than a third of the second floor, with nine exam rooms, a lab and two ultrasound/procedure rooms. Three board-certified physicians will treat patients with personalized gynecological and predelivery care.

The facility also has dedicated space for specialists who will be able to see patients on a rotating basis, providing more convenient access to familiar physicians who provide services such as orthopedics, neurosciences, surgery and other specialties.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.