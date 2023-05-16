JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A study on the possible health impacts a proposed landfill in south Kansas City could have on the population show concerns about respiratory issues and other risks.

The Jackson County Health Department released a health impact assessment on the effect the proposed landfill could have on thousands of people living within miles of the site.

The health department said the eight-page assessment is meant to inform the residents of Eastern Jackson County.

One of the biggest concerns listed in the assessment is that a possible exposure to chemicals and pollution from the plant could lead to respiratory issues such as asthma.

Frequently, the primary concerns around a new project or development are often economic. However, it’s important to acknowledge the health impacts as well and we aim to contribute to this dialogue. While there are limited studies in the US on the health impact of nearby landfills, there is some evidence of short term respiratory issues. Meghan Senne, MPH, Health Policy Coordinator at Jackson Co. Health Dept.

The study suggests that instead of building landfills, the area should work to decrease the amount of waste.

The health department says KC Recycling and Waste Solutions is the company that wants to build the landfill, even though the company has not yet applied for a permit with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Since the formal process has not begun, it is not known exactly what impact the proposed landfill could have on groundwater and other issues.

The site borders Jackson County and sits between 150 Highway and 155th Street. The location is less than a mile away from homes in Raymore. The health department says the site is also within two miles of Summit Pointe Elementary School in the Lee’s Summit school district.

Communities across Jackson County have passed resolutions opposing the project.

Missouri lawmakers proposed legislation preventing any landfill from operating within a mile of a community. The legislation would have killed the project. The bill passed the Missouri House, but did not make it out of the senate.

The full impact analysis is available online through the Jackson County Health Department’s website.