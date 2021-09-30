Hospital makes change in anticipation of large demand for mammograms in October

Younger women suffering from a common form of advanced breast cancer have experienced significantly improved survival rates when treated with a drug that targets cancer cells, according to the findings of an international clinical trial.

LIBERTY, Mo. — A metro hospital is making changes as it anticipates a large response to a breast cancer awareness campaign.

Liberty Hospital said it will not be able to accommodate walk-ins for mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The hospital said it expects to see a large number of people who need the cancer screening.

The hospital is still scheduling mammogram appointments. Call 816-792-7016 to make your appointment.

This comes after researchers at the University of Kansas Health System published data showing nearly 10 million cancer screenings were missed in 2020. Researchers said screenings started to pick up at the beginning of 2021, but have since dropped again.

“That’s very concerning because missed screening means when cancers are diagnosed they’ll be more advanced. And when they’re more advanced they’ll be less likely to be cured, so this really is a major problem,” Dr. Ronald Chen, chair of radiology oncology for the University of Kansas Health System, said during a hospital update.

As many as 10,000 deaths over the next 10 years could result from the missed cancer screenings, according to doctors at the health system.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to not only get back up to normal, by the way normal is probably not good enough in the typical situation, but we’ve actually got to make up this deficit,” Dr. Roy Jensen, director of The University of Kansas Cancer Center, said.

The doctors said it is extremely rare for people to get COVID-19 from a screening at a hospital.

They suggest talking to your primary care doctor to see which screenings you need, and for help scheduling them. If you do not have a doctor, organizations like Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center offer certain screenings for free.