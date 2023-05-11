KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Weight loss is big business with nearly $173 billion in yearly medical costs linked to obesity. With climbing obesity rates, helping people lose weight could bring that bill down, and prevent premature deaths from obesity-related health issues. So, how do Kansas and Missouri measure up on the scale of obesity?
We went to the CDC for the answers, which shows more than 40% of people nationwide are classified as having obesity, a number that increased from 30% in 2000. Currently, Missouri weighed in with 37.3%, and Kansas had slightly less at 36%.
With higher obesity rates, comes the danger of related conditions such as heart disease, stroke, certain cancers, and Type 2 diabetes, all of which are the leading causes of preventable deaths. But could the new drug Ozempic be the answer?