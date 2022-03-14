KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County expects to receive $13 million from a historic opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson and opioid distributors.

The county filed a civil lawsuit in 2018 against Johnson & Johnson, claiming the company used ‘deliberate and deceptive’ strategies to market the painkillers. The suit claims the strategies resulted in high overdose and deaths throughout the county.

“While the settlement funds will provide us with the opportunity to make real improvements in Jackson County, it is important to remember that these dollars will never come close to repairing the harm done by opioid addiction in our communities,” Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said.

The county is now planning how it will use the funding.

The money will be paid over the next 18 years. Jackson County could see the first payment as early as next month.

Missouri will receive a total of $458 million in the settlement. Kansas will get $190 million.

