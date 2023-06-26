KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department making a few changes.

The agency announced Monday it has moved to a new location and will now be known as Jackson County Public Health.

After nearly nine decades in Independence, Jackson County Public Health has relocated to Lee’s Summit. The department is now located at 3651 N.E. Ralph Powell Road, near Interstate 470 and Woods Chapel Road.

The move comes over two years after Independence established its own health department during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jackson County Public Health said the move to Lee’s Summit allows it to “more effectively provide services to residents within our jurisdiction.”

The new building is also now home to Jackson County’s Environmental Health Department and the Women, Infants and Children program. It’s the first time all three county divisions will be under the same roof.

The health department said the new facility offers expanded waiting and registration areas, two public meeting spaces, lactation rooms for nursing moms, and more ADA-compliant clinical rooms.

“The new space will ensure residents experience modern and quality facilities that match the level of superior customer service we have provided for nearly 98 years,” Bridgette Shaffer, Jackson County health director, said in a statement.

“The county’s multi-million dollar investment ensures that everyone has equal access to the care they require in a setting that is convenient, supportive, and purposefully designed,” Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said.

Jackson County Public Health said the new name, along with a new logo, better reflects the agency’s services, initiatives and programs.