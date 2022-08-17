JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jackson County reported its first probable case of monkeypox.

The Jackson County Health Department announced the case Wednesday afternoon and said the patient is isolating at home in eastern Jackson County. It comes a month after Johnson County reported its first presumptive case.

The health department already contacted everyone who may have had contact with the patient and could have been exposed to the virus. Those people have been offered vaccinations to help stop the disease from spreading.

“The threat to Eastern Jackson County residents is low at this time,” Bridgette Shaffer, Jackson County Health Department Director, said.

Shaffer said the patient was experiencing symptoms before being tested. Those symptoms are:

Fever

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Unexplained rash on areas of the body

Anyone experiencing the symptoms should call their healthcare provider as soon as possible.

Most people who get monkeypox recover within 2-4 weeks, but the disease can be serious. Anyone can become infected if they come into direct physical contact with an infectious person.

“Monkeypox is less contagious than COVID-19 but can affect anyone,” Shaffer said. “It does not just affect one community or group.”

Monkeypox is usually transmitted through physical contact with infectious rash, scabs or body fluids. It can also be spread through respiratory droplets from face-to-face contact and contact with contaminated household items.

There are now 24 cases of monkeypox in Missouri. Kansas has three cases, according to CDC tracking.

