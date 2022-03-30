KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’ve all been there, hearts racing as we watch our favorite sports teams.

Whether it’s the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs or the Kansas Jayhawks in the Final Four, the region has certainly had a lot to cheer for over the last few years.

But watching those games can be stressful and anxiety-filled, which can be bad for your health.

Take the final two minutes of the Chiefs-Bills playoff game. It was an emotional rollercoaster. Then came heartbreak as the Chiefs lost to the Bengals and the chance at another Super Bowl.

Now Kansas City is buzzing again as the Jayhawks head to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament.

“You still get butterflies at game time, so we just have to get past one game at a time,” said Mark Allen, grandson of famed KU coach Forrest “Phog” Allen.

And while fans could never understand the pressure the athletes feel, they’re certainly invested in the team. So much that we can get a little too stressed.

“If you start to notice that you’re feeling dizzy, weak, nauseous, having chest pain, numbness down your arm or extremities, left arm, these are signs that you’re hanging on a little too tight, and that things are about to go south,” said Dr. Greg Nawalanic, a clinical psychologist at KU Health System.

“So you know, you shouldn’t be sweating more than the players if you’re just watching the game.”

These symptoms can be amplified for someone with preexisting heart conditions, and on rare occasions it can be dangerous.

Although it might be an unpopular opinion during game time, health experts say it’s best to take a breather.

“Just go for a little walk and clear your mind and then come back,” Nawalanic said. “Do some deep breathing here and there at the commercial breaks. Look at commercial breaks. That’s kind of your sideline time to just take it easy.”

As excited or anxious KU fans count the days until game time, experts want you to remember:

“Making it to the Final Four, there’s a whole lot more teams who didn’t,” Nawalanic said. “And so enjoy this, you know. This is a celebration.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.