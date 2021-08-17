Johnson County Community College now requires masks in some areas on camps

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Johnson County Community College is the latest metro college to announce a mask requirement on campus.

The mandate started August 17, 2021, and requires everyone on campus to wear masks while indoors. People who are alone in private offices are not required to wear a face covering.

The college said it was working to update signs across campus to remind visitors about the mask mandate.

JCCC said it’s also taken other measures over the past year to help keep employees, students, and visitors as safe as possible. The college updated cleaning protocols and enhanced its air filtration system. It has also added temperature check stations across campus.

It also asks anyone who is sick to stay home from classes and activities. Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is asked to report it by using the reporting form or email provided by the college to students and employees.

Any students who need a face covering is asked to notify Access Services.