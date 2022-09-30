OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Health Department is looking for a new leader.

Dr. Sanmi Areola, the health director who led the county through the COVID-19 pandemic, announced his resignation. His final day of work is Nov. 4.

The health department said Dr. Areola accepted another position outside of Johnson County.

Areola joined Johnson County’s health department in March of 2020.

“Dr. Areola was instrumental in formulating responses to the constantly changing scenarios, educating the community about COVID-19 and mobilizing partners to mitigate the effects of the virus. He worked tirelessly to organize and implement broad testing and vaccination clinics. He worked with staff and school officials to prioritize in-person learning in school in safe and healthy environments, and worked to ensure that our most vulnerable populations at long term care facilities were protected,” Johnson County Health Department said in a statement.

Prior to coming to Johnson County, he served as the Deputy Director and the Interim Director of Health for the Metro Public Health Department, Nashville, Tennessee.

Charlie Hunt, current DHE Deputy Director, will serve as the Interim Director according to the Johnson County Department of Health.

