JOHNSON COUNTY, KAN. – In an emergency situation, every second counts. That’s why Johnson County Med-Act is offering a new service that could help save time and lives.

Johnson County residents can now receive a File of Life magnet to display on the refrigerator in their homes.

Residents will fill out a medical history form and place it in the pocket of the magnet. Paramedics are trained to look for the magnet when responding to an emergency situation. The file will give first responders vital information on care if the patient is unable to communicate their medical needs.

The front of the form contains information on patient preferences, including their hospital of choice and out-of-hospital do-not-resuscitate information. The back of the form has space for residents to list current medical conditions, medications they are taking and any allergies they may have.

The form then fits into a magnet pocket for residents to display on their refrigerator.

Anyone interested in receiving a free File of Life magnet should call 913-715-1950 to have the magnetic sleeve mailed to their home.