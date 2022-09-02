LENEXA, Kan. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) will host a monkeypox vaccine clinic during the third annual Pride in the Park event on Saturday, Sept. 17.

JCDHE staff will be at the Lions Memorial Shelter at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa from 11 a.m. until 3p.m. offering free vaccinations for Kansas residents who meet eligibility requirements.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus is primarily spread through close, personal contact.

Monkeypox symptoms usually appear within three weeks of exposure to the virus. Common symptoms include a rash and flu-like symptoms including fever, chills and muscle aches.

Because a limited number of monkeypox vaccines are available, the health department is only offering the vaccine to those who have had a close contact with a confirmed case of monkeypox or those who meet certain criteria.

Currently the CDC recommends vaccination for:

Individuals who had had close contact with someone with monkeypox.

Individuals who know one of their sexual partners have tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks.

Individuals who have had sex with multiple partners in the last two weeks in an area with known monkeypox transmission.

JCDHE reported the first presumptive case of monkeypox in Johnson County in July. As of Friday, Sept. 2, there are 7 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Kansas, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

Vaccines will be available on a first come, first serve basis during the Pride event. Anyone with questions about the vaccine can find more information on the county website or call the health department at 913-826-1200.