MISSION, Kan. – The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) will reopen its walk-in clinic in Mission next week.

The clinic closed its doors in March 2020 to allow staff to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Monday, May 9, the clinic at 6000 Lamar Ave. will be open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic will offer walk-in services like pregnancy tests, contraception services, STI testing and treatment, and immunizations including vaccinations for COVID-19.

“We are pleased to offer these services again to our clients in northern Johnson County,” JCDHE Director Sanmi Areola said. “Reopening the Mission clinic four days a week means we can increase the number of people we serve, as we continue to work towards becoming a healthier community.”

JCDHE will also continue to offer services at the Olathe clinic, located at 11875 S. Sunset Drive. The Olathe clinic is open Monday-Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.