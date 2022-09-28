KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Hurricane Ian makes landfall, the call for help goes out across Kansas City and the country.

One of the easiest ways to help right now is to donate blood and blood products, according to the Community Blood Center.

It says blood centers across Florida are already asking for help. The Community Blood Center said it sent as much as it could spare, but it’s not enough.

Florida blood centers say they expect Hurricane Ian to prevent blood collections in their area for days. The CBC said it could only provide about 10% of what was requested because of lower donations in Kansas City.

The CBC says the need is especially great for platelets. Platelets are often used to treat blood disorders, cancer patients undergoing chemo, and accident victims. They must be used within seven days of being donated.

“Local blood and platelet usage is far outpacing the number of donations we are seeing day-to-day,” Patsy Shipley, Executive Director of Community Blood Center, said. “As we continue to work diligently to ensure that patient need is met, we are pleading with community members to please consider the life-saving act of blood and platelet donation.”

The center also pointed out that there isn’t a national supply of platelets right now and blood banks must rely on local donors.

As an extra incentive, donors will be entered in a drawing to win tickets to an October Chiefs game.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.