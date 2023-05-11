KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city goes against Missouri state lawmakers to approve a resolution and become a sanctuary city for the transgender community.

The Kansas City Council voted 11-to-1 to approve the ordinance. It says the city will not prosecute or fine any person or organization that provides, seeks, or receives gender-affirming care. That includes puberty blockers, hormones, surgery, and other care.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joined other supporters from the Kansas City Council to sign the resolution Thursday afternoon.

Councilperson Heather Hall was the lone vote against the ordinance. Hall said she does not believe the council should be involved in medical decisions for other people.

“None of us are doctors in the room, and we are trying to create or discuss and tell people what they should or shouldn’t be doing with their families. This is not our purview as city government,” Hall said.

The Housing Commissioner for Kansas City’s LGBTQ Commission said the ordinance is needed to make sure the transgender community gets needed care.

“We want to make sure trans adults and kids have access to healthcare. We believe it’s a human right and the state or anyone else shouldn’t legislate healthcare,” JD Besares, Kansas City LGBTQ Commission, said.

The Missouri Legislature approved a bill that would ban healthcare for transgender minors. Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign the bill into law.

It is not yet known how the expected state law will impact the city’s ordinance.