KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city’s health department says it will expand the availability of monkeypox vaccine to a larger number of people.

Until now, the only way to receive the vaccine is by having direct exposure to a person with the virus.

Kansas City’s Health Department said that because supply was so limited, physicians in Missouri had to get case-by-case approval from the state before vaccinating anyone.

Soon, anyone who may have been in high-risk areas or conditions, but may not know for certain if they have been exposed, will be eligible for a vaccine.

“We want to give the Jynneos vaccine to people who have been exposed and anyone in high-risk groups,” Marvia Jones, health director, said. “We have been working with the state and our CDC partners every day on a plan that will lead us to vaccinate more people who meet the high-risk definitions but do not have proof they have been in direct contact with someone with the virus.”

Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services worked with the Kansas City Health Department to create a risk survey. It allows residents to assess their risk of contracting monkeypox.

Once a survey is received, and eligibility is confirmed, the Health Department will set up an appointment at one of five locations.

Kansas City Health Department, 2400 Troost Avenue

University Health-Truman, 2301 Holmes Street

KC CARE Health Center, 3515 Broadway Boulevard

Vivent Health, 4309 E. 50 th Terrace, Suite 200

St Joseph, MO Health Department, 904 South 10 th Street

After the initial dose, a second dose will be needed four weeks later.

Kansas City has received enough Jynneos vaccine to vaccinate 900 people last week. It is now able to vaccinate up to 4,500 people.



The health department said completing the screening form is the fastest way to get the vaccine since the national stockpile is limited at this time.

“Remember, the overall risk of being exposed to MPV remains very low,” said Jones. “But for those who know you are at high-risk, please protect yourself while you await the vaccine.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.