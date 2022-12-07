KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Flu cases in the metro have declined slightly over the past week, according to information provided by the Kansas City, Missouri, Heath Department, but flu season is just beginning.

Health experts have already said the flu season started earlier, and is hitting harder, than it has in years.

Doctors recommend everyone who qualifies for a flu shot should be vaccinated against the virus again this year.

The Kansas City Health Department is holding a vaccination clinic in at its Northland office Thursday afternoon. The office is located at 5340 NE Chouteau Trafficway. Thursday’s vaccine clinic will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The health department plans to provide the following vaccines:

COVID vaccines – Free to all

Flu – Generally covered by Medicare & most insurance plans; free for uninsured

Shingles & Pneumonia – Depending on insurance and Medicare coverage, there may be an out-of-pocket cost

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older receive a flu and COVID vaccination unless they have a severe, life-threatening allergy to it.

According to the CDC, the updated flu shots generated this year are a good match for the most prevalent strains.

While records show the number of flu cases in Kansas City are dropping, the health department warns there is often a lag in reporting. The department also says flu is underreported because many people don’t ever get tested for the virus.

