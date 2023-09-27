KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City organization is hosting multiple free flu vaccine clinics in October.
The Mid America Immunization Coalition, a Nurture KC program, is partnering with Walgreens to hold the free clinics.
All of the clinics will accept walk-ins or patients can schedule an appointment online.
Vaccine clinics are scheduled at the following times:
- Wednesday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Donnelly College, 608 N. 18th St., Kansas City, KS
- Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2-6 p.m. — Grandview City Hall, 1200 Main St., Grandview, MO
- Thursday, Oct. 12, 9-11:30 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. — Cleaver Family YMCA, 7000 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO
- Wednesday, Oct. 18, 3:30-6:30 p.m. — The Loretto, 1111 W. 39th St., Kansas City, MO
- Thursday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Mexican Consulate, 1617 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City, MO
- Friday, Oct. 20, 5-8 p.m. — Salvation Army, 420 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, KS
- Friday, Oct. 27, 5-8 p.m. — Academy for Children, 1330 S. 30th St., Kansas City, KS
“Many of our vaccine clinics are in underserved communities that we believe have a right to equitable healthcare,” Tracy Russell, executive director of Nurture KC, said in a statement.
“These clinics help keep our KC community healthy. Along with direct service, MAIC also does a lot of work around advocacy for immunization that makes a positive impact in both Kansas and Missouri.”