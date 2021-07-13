Kansas City Health Department offers one-stop shop for back-to-school vaccinations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer is flying by for many Kansas City area families.

The Kansas City Health Department is working to make getting ready for fall as easy as possible. Health experts said many children are behind on regular vaccinations because clinics shifted focus to handle COVID-19 vaccinations.

That’s why the health department is holding a back-to-school vaccination clinic on Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smith Hale Middle School. While this vaccination clinic is being held for the Hickman Mills and Center school districts, anyone can walk in to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Children can get all immunizations needed to attend school starting next month in one place. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available for anyone age 12 and older.

Appointments are not needed, walk-ins are welcome, but you will need to bring you child’s vaccination records.

The health department and school districts remind parents that students will be sent home from school until they have received required vaccines.