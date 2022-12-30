KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city’s health department reminds parents about the importance of keeping up with childhood vaccinations.

The department says it’s key to make sure children are vaccinated against disease when they are old enough.

The health department points to dozens of children in Ohio who are infected with measles, saying none of the children are fully vaccinated against the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently reported on studies showing a significant decline in measles vaccination rates among eligible children, noting that around 40 million eligible children throughout the country missed a dose in 2021.

Health leaders in Ohio believe the decline is due to myths surrounding the measles vaccine that could still be prevalent, and worry many more children may get sick in the coming days.

Kansas City’s Health Department says every child needs two doses of the measles vaccine. The first dose is recommended when the child is between the ages of 12 and 15 months. The second dose should be given when the child is between the ages of 4 and 6.

Winter break is the perfect time to get children vaccinated. Call 816-513-6108 to schedule an appointment at the Kansas City Health Department.