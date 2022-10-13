KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hospitals across the metro are seeing an increase in RSV cases.

The respiratory virus affects children, causing cold-like symptoms including a cough, a runny nose, and a fever.

Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City said it tested 170 children for RSV last week. Nearly half of the cases were positive for the virus, according to the hospital.

Experts say they usually begin seeing RSV cases in the fall and it will continue through the spring.

RSV is contagious and can easily spread through coughing or sneezing, according to health experts.

If your child is symptomatic the American Journal of Infection Control suggests limiting contact with other people, including keeping them home from daycare.

If you child is struggling to breathe, or has severe symptoms, contact your doctor immediately.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.