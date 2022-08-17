KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of children in the Kansas City Public School District head back to class next week.

The Kansas City Health Department wants to make sure all those students have what they need to succeed.

The health department is hosting a back-to-school vaccination clinic for students Saturday, Aug. 20, in hopes of making fall fun for everyone.

All required back-to-school vaccinations will be available in one place.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the health department’s headquarters at 24th and Troost.

“Vaccinations are so important to keep kids protected from viruses and diseases. This year, along with vaccinations and Band-Aids, we also want to make sure families have a little fun when they walk through our doors,” Dr. Marvia Jones, director of health, said.

In addition to vaccinations, additional activities are planned, including:

Face-painting

School supply distribution

Ruby Jean’s Juice for children who receive a vaccination

A cheerful mascot to greet children and take photos

Area vendors will provide treats & stickers

Ice cream truck outside for parents/caregivers to purchase a treat

The health department hopes to vaccinate up to 200 children at the clinic.

If your student falls into one of the following age groups, they need to have the required vaccines:

New kindergartners need five vaccinations before they enter school: Measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) Varicella (chickenpox) Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTap) Polio Hepatitis B

Students 11 to 12-years old need three booster immunizations: Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) booster (Tdap) Meningococcal (MCV) to prevent meningitis, HPV (recommended)

Teenagers 16 & over in high school need: Meningococcal Booster (MCV4) Meningococcal B (recommended)



The health department will also provide free lead testing for children at the event.

“If the test comes back high for lead, the health department has case managers who can help children get the treatment they need,” Amy Roberts, program manager for Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention and Healthy Homes, said.

A limited number of sports physicals will also be offered for 11 to 18-year-olds on a first come-first served basis.

Childhood immunizations are free for those who qualify under the Federal Vaccine for Children program. Non-Kansas City residents who qualify can attend for a fee of $10 for the first child seen and $5 for each additional child in the same family.

Please bring the following:

Picture ID

Insurance or Medicaid cards

Vaccination records

School letters

Written consent (If you are not the parent or guardian)

