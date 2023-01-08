LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Kansas City organization is expanding, hoping to help even more people in the metro who find themselves in crisis situations.

ReDiscover is based in Lee’s Summit. The organization provides different aspects of help for people who are experiencing mental health crisis or addiction issues.

In 2023, ReDiscover hopes to provide even more employees who can respond to emergencies with police departments in Lee’s Summit, Grandview, and Raytown.

The teams will focus on providing crisis intervention and access to programs and resources for people who have contact with police.

That includes providing mental health triage and stabilization to people in crisis. Trained employees work to keep people with mental health and substance use disorders away from jails and emergency rooms. Instead, they provide a safe place where the people experiencing crisis can be assessed and stabilized.

ReDiscover hopes to hire a number of co-responders and crisis responders. A bachelors degree is required. For more information on ReDiscover, or to apply for an open position, visit ReDiscovermh.org/careers.