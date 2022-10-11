KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro organization is holding a free clinic this week for anyone who wants to be vaccinated against Monkeypox.

The vaccinations will be available through KC Care on Thursday, Oct. 13. Shots will be administered from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the lower level of the KC Care Health Center at 3515 Broadway.

The clinic asks anyone interested in a vaccine to bring proof of identity. While insurance isn’t required, KC Cares asks anyone with insurance to bring their card to the clinic with them.

KC Care Health Center says it plans to announce additional vaccine clinics soon.

Cases have been reported on both the Kansas and Missouri sides of the metro.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends men who have intimate relationships with other men, or anyone who is as transgender or nonbinary and have multiple partners, be vaccinated.

Others working in high-risk jobs or have higher-risk relationships may also want to be vaccinated against the disease to lower their risk.

KC Care says it has worked for decades to provide access to quality health care and education to everyone in the community.

