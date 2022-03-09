KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government unveiled a new approach to violence prevention. It follows the World Health Organization’s realization that violence is a public health issue.

Because of that, the Unified Government Public Health Department plans to maintain an online dashboard showing patterns and statistics about the ongoing violence in Wyandotte County.

“Violence directly impacts the physical, mental, and social well-being of entire communities—including ours. The future of Wyandotte County, free of community violence, is stronger, healthier, and more resilient, and we all will benefit,” the health department writes on the site.

The website also lists information and resources available to help victims and members of the community who are working to lower the rates of violent crime.

Health experts said the violence impacts the mental health and social well-being of everyone who calls Wyandotte County home. They point out that structural racism impacts social determinants of health just like it negatively impacts nearly every other level of society.

Wyandotte County has worked with a number of organizations to help change patterns of behavior to make the area safer for everyone.

They include after school programs that provide safe and helpful places for students. Other ground work to educate the community on a wide variety of aspects like finances and education. There are even programs that work with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department to help build relationships and trust between the department and the community.

Additional information on all of the programs that are available can be found online through the new My Sidewalk dashboard.

