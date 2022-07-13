KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s time to start thinking about back-to-school already.

The Kansas City, Kansas school district is holding a free school immunization clinic Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The immunization clinic takes place at JC Harmon High School from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The clinic will provide all immunizations that are necessary for K-12 students to attend classes during the upcoming school year. Any student attending the district in fall is welcome at the free clinic.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and have all available copies of their child’s vaccination records.



COVID-19 vaccinations are not required to attend school, but they will be offered at the clinic.



Everyone who attends the immunization clinic will be offered a free meal. The first 100 people will be entered into a raffle.

