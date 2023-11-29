KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Saint Luke’s Health System and St. Louis’ BJC Health System announced Wednesday they will officially merge on Jan. 1.

The health systems said they have entered into a definitive agreement to “combine as an integrated, academic and patient-centric Missouri-based health system.”

The move comes after Saint Luke’s and BJC Health System, which itself is a former merger of Barnes Jewish and St. Louis Children’s hospitals, signed a letter of intent earlier this year.

Combined, the two health systems have $10 billion in revenue, 28 hospitals and hundreds of clinics across Missouri, Kansas and Illinois.

When the transaction closes in the new year, Saint Luke’s and BJC will operate as a single health system while maintaining their distinct brands in each region.

“Together, we have the opportunity to improve the health of our communities for decades to come and to establish a new national standard for medical education and research,” Saint Luke’s Health System Chief Executive Officer Melinda L. Estes said in a release.

“With complementary expertise and clinical care capabilities across our separate markets, delivered by nationally renowned health care professionals, our integrated system will serve patients across the continuum of care.”

Saint Luke’s and BJC leaders said they’re determined to better serve patients, recruit top talent, advance medical breakthroughs and create healthier communities.

BJC President and CEO Richard Liekweg will serve as CEO of the new, integrated health system. Estes, CEO of Saint Luke’s, plans to retire at the end of the year after delaying her original retirement, the health system said.